TEMPLE — TxDOT is ready to make progress on Temple's 57th street bridge, but that means a major closure for people driving thought Temple on I-35.

Monday night from 7 p.m to 7 a.m., all southbound I-35 lanes in south Temple will be detoured to a one-lane access road for approximately 2 miles. A TxDOT press release states I-35 southbound traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit #301 (Adams Ave. / Central Ave.) and will re-enter I-35 before S. Loop 363. Police will help drivers move across Central Ave. and Adams Ave. by stopping cross traffic, which may increase travel time across the city.

The southbound closure will happen between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. the next day on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday the northbound lanes will be detoured during the same hours. The press release states I-35 northbound will detour off I-35 at Exit #300 (57th St / Ave. H / Central Ave.) and will re-enter I-35 at Central Ave.

TxDOT spokeswoman Jodi Wheatley told Channel 6 the closure will allow workers to install metal struts on the bridge that will support the road surface, but it will require welding. The closures prevent sparks and materials from flying into traffic. Wheatley said the 57th street bridge is slated to be complete in late November.

