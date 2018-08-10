TEMPLE, Texas — TxDOT is ready to make progress on Temple's 57th street bridge, but that means a major closure for people driving through Temple on I-35.

From 7 p.m to 7 a.m. beginning Monday, all southbound lanes in south Temple will be detoured to a one-lane access road for approximately two miles. According to a TxDOT press release, southbound traffic will detour off I-35 at exit 301 -- Adams Ave. / Central Ave. -- and will reenter I-35 before South Loop 363. Police will help drivers move across Central Ave. and Adams Ave. by stopping cross traffic, which may increase travel time across the city.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the northbound lanes will be detoured during the same hours. I-35 northbound will detour off I-35 at exit #300-- 57th Street/ Ave. H / Central Ave. -- and will re-enter I-35 at Central Ave.

TxDOT spokeswoman Jodi Wheatley told Channel 6 the closure will allow workers to install metal struts on the bridge that will support the road surface, but it will require welding. The closures prevent sparks and materials from flying into traffic. Wheatley said the 57th Street bridge is slated to be complete in late November.

