TEMPLE, Texas — Major closures will affect north and southbound I-35 lanes in Temple Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 as contractors continue construction on the 57th St. Bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Southbound main lanes will be closed near 57th St. from 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit 301 and be redirected through the Central Ave. and Adams Ave. intersections and re-enter I-35 before S. Loop 363.

Northbound main lanes near 57th will close Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and from 9 p.m. - 8 a.m. Oct. 4. Drivers will be redirected through the Central Ave. and Adams Ave. intersections and re-enter I-35 at Central Ave..

Officers and flaggers will be present through the nights to assist in redirecting traffic.

© 2018 KCEN