'Taking someone's life is never the answer': Female shoots male to death at Waco parking lot, police say

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department stressed about the importance of respecting human life after its officers saw its 13th murder/homicide case Tuesday morning.

"No matter the disagreement, we ask the public to please handle disagreements differently," said Waco PD spokeswoman Cierra Shipley. "Taking someone's life is never the answer ... Please learn how to respect human life and killing someone is never worth it."

Shipley delivered this message after a male died in a parking lot around 8:30 a.m.

She said around that time, officers were called out to the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard where they found a male dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shipley said officers have a person of interest in custody.

When asked about how it started, Shipley said a male and female were talking in a parking lot, which led to the shooting. At this time, police are unsure of their relationship.

Again, this marks the 13th murder in Waco this year. Out of those 13 cases, six people were arrested, Shipley said.

"We're devastated to see these 13 lives lost this year," Shipley said. " ... We want you guys to know that once you pull that trigger, you're not only taking that victim's life, but you're also taking your own life because you'll have to deal with those consequences."

Shipley said police will release their identities once the next of kin was notified.

