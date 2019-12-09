A Killeen man who spent more than 10 years in prison before his robbery conviction was vacated could be going home within the next two weeks.

George Powell has always maintained his innocence since he was accused of robbing a 7-Eleven at gun point. He served more than 10 years of a 28 year sentence before a judge vacated the conviction due to prosecutorial misconduct.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied a reconsideration of George’s Actual Innocence claim but issued a mandate for him to be sent back to Bell County Jail Wednesday.

Powell will await his trial at the jail unless he has a bond set and made.

Powell could be back in the Bell County Jail as soon as Sept. 21.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as details become available.

