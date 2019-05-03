WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office arrested a 37-year-old man on a theft against the elderly by deception charge, which is a third-degree felony, the office said in a press release.

On March 2, Clifford Martin Cook went to the home of an elderly couple in Weir posed as a plainclothes detective, the release said. When he knocked on the door, the victims answered the door and noticed he was wearing a badge around his neck, then they let him in their home, police said.

Cook told them he was a detective investigating a ring of counterfeit crimes in the area and they were in possession of counterfeit bills.

The victims handed over some cash, then Cook demanded the couple give him the rest of their cash for evidence purposes, the release said.

Cook was identified as the suspect, since he dropped his ID at the victim's home.

Cook was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Cook is facing a charge of impersonating a public servant, which is also a third-degree felony, but it's still pending.