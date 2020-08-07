Man arrested after woman thrown off balcony, later dies

On Saturday, June 27, the victim, Nilsa Maria Arce, 50, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m., according to the Killeen PD

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the 800 block of Henderson Street on June 25 at about 1:12 p.m. A woman was lying n the ground not breathing when they arrived, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to Advent Health and later taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.

The suspect, Raymond Antonio Rivera, had fled the scene before officers arrived, but was later found near Sprott Avenue and College Street. Rivera was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Investigations found that the victim and Rivera were fighting verbally when the victim was grabbed and thrown off the balcony.

This case was presented to the Bell County Attorney’s Office on June 26, 2020, and a complaint was returned charging

Rivera, 35, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a bond set at $500,000.

Rivera is currently in the Bell County Jail.

On Saturday, June 27, the victim, Nilsa Maria Arce, 50, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m., according to the Killeen PD.

This case continues to be investigated and other charges are pending.