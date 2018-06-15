A man is in police custody for attacking a DPS trooper around 2:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 17th street and James Avenue in Waco.

Officials said the trooper was advised to make contact with a possible runaway in the area.

While the trooper was walking with the runaway, a man rushed him and brandished a knife.

The trooper deployed his taser to the suspect and a backup trooper arrived to take him into custody.

The suspect was arrested and is being charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon of a Peace Officer.

EMS evaluated the trooper after the incident and officials said he is OK.

