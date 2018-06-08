AUSTIN, TX — Alexander Treichel was arrested in downtown Austin after allegedly grabbing a woman at a nearby bus stop before exposing himself to her. When another man confronted him about the incident, Treichel threatened to stab him in the neck.

The man backed away from the suspect after the threat, and woman boarded the first bus stopped after the incident.

When police arrived, Treichel was leaving the Austin Public Library. While frisking the man, officers found he had a knife in his pocket.

Treichel was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and making a terroristic threat.

