Man arrested in connection to shooting at Buddy’s Neighborhood Store in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Chanon Jaross Lacewell was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at Buddy’s Neighborhood Store in Killeen on Saturday.

Killeen police officers were dispatched to the Buddy’s Neighborhood Store, located at 3000 Old FM 440, regarding a shooting on January 23 at about 12:38 p.m., according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers found several shell casings, but no victims or suspects were on scene at the time of their arrival.

A short time later, officers were informed that a victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg arrived at Advent Health Hospital, along with a vehicle that had damage consistent with a bullet hole.

The victim since has been released from the hospital, according to the Killeen PD.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect and locate his vehicle. The victim identified Chanon Jaross Lacewell as the shooter.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on January 24. Lacewell was charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

An arrest warrant for Lacewell was issued by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and he set his bond at $200,000, according to the Killeen PD.

Lacewell was located on January 25 and taken into custody by detectives of the Killeen PD and agents of the Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.