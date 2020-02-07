x
Man arrested in stabbing of woman inside home

Deleon Sebastian, III was taken into custody without incident
Credit: KCEN
Deleon Sebastian. III

TEMPLE, Texas — An ongoing investigation into an aggravated assault that occurred June 27 has led to the arrest of 45-year old Deleon Sebastian, III after he allegedly crawled inside the window of a residence near the 1600 block of South 5th Street and stabbed the woman inside.

Following a lengthy investigation by the Temple Criminal Investigations Division, Sebastian was arrested without incident Wednesday near the 400 block of South 29th Street in Temple and was transported and booked  into the Bell County Jail.

The woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. There was no update given at the time of this release.

