Man caught breaking into vehicle outside Waco police fundraising event

WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man they said was breaking into a truck outside a fundraising event to honor a McLennan County first responder who had recently died.

Officer Garen Bynum said the event was at the Waco Axe Co. at 1526 Washington Ave. Monday night. It was for a first responder who worked for American Medical Response.

Police were told a man was outside possibly stealing items from a pickup truck. Police confronted the man and he ran away, Bynum said.

The officers chased him to N. 13th and Barnard Ave. and found multiple stolen items including one from the pickup truck.

The man, identified as Clinton Deshaun Norman, was charged with evading arrest and burglary of a motor vehicle.