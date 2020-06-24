Man charged in stabbing death of Temple woman, affidavit says

Officers found an elderly woman, Rose Davis, on the ground outside her apartment with severe cuts to her throat and stomach.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police were dispatched at about 9:45 p.m. on June 18 to an apartment complex at 404 S. Fryers in reference to a stabbing.

Officers found an elderly woman on the ground outside the apartments with severe cuts to her throat and stomach. The woman, later identified as Rose Davis, had her hands bound behind her back with duct tape and fabric that was duct-taped wrapped around her throat, the affidavit from Bell County said.

While officers were at the scene, Davis as able to say that her son's girlfriend's ex-husband was the one who stabbed her. Davis was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers determined from Davis's family member Revonda Davis, Henry's ex-wife, that Davis's son's girlfriend's ex-husband was Christopher Henry. Revonda also told police that Henry had previously threatened Davis and her family, the affidavit said.

Witnesses from the apartment complex said they saw Davis, whose hands were tied behind her back, being forced from her apartment by a heavyset man that appeared to be in his mid-thirties. They sad they heard Davis call out for help ad asked them to call the police. One witness saw the man stab Davis with a knife before he left the area.

During the investigation, witnesses were presented with a double-blind photo lineup that had Henry's photo. They identified him as the person who kidnapped and stabbed Davis, the affidavit said.

Officers learned that Henry had a pending felony out of Travis County and that he was on an ankle monitor. Police got records to form Tavis County, which showed that Henry was near Davis's apartment at the time she was stabbed.

Police later found Henry in Killeen and he was brought in for questioning.

Henry was with Shanora Daniels in her car when he was arrested. Police searched Daniel's car and found a set of keys that belonged to Davis, the affidavit said.

Henry later admitted that he was at Davis's apartment, but denied that anything had happened.

Daniels was also interviewed and eventually told police that she drove Henry to Davis's house, but denied that she knew what was going to happen.

She said that after she left the area with Henry, he started to cry and told her that he as "messed up." Henry eventually told her that he had stabbed Davis.

When he was arrested, Daniel said Henry told her to get rid of the items he left in the car, the affidavit said.

Christopher Henry has been charged with the offense of capital murder by terror threat/other felonies.