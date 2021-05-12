Man charged in Killeen hit-and-run identified, arrested in Michigan, police say

Kaylon Trevion Copeland, 23, was arrested in Detroit, Michigan in connection to a January hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old with minor injuries.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man charged with failing to stop and render aid causing bodily injury in a January hit-and-run in Killeen was arrested in Detroit, Michigan and is awaiting extradition, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office charged Kaylon Trevion Copeland on May 4 after investigators worked for months to identify the drive, the department said.

The incident happened Jan. 26, 2021 at the intersection of Chantz Court and Aspen Drive, police said. Officers responded to call in reference to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that afternoon. The pedestrian hit, a 12-year-old, was taken to Seaton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

An investigation found the 12-year-old was walking in the crosswalk on Aspen Drive when a black Doge Challenger traveling westbound on Aspen approached the intersection and failed to yield right-of-way to the teen, striking him.

The driver fled the scene without providing information.