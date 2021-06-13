New Mexico man charged with murder after reportedly stabbing relative in Troy

Police said the two men were related and were visiting the area from New Mexico when the fatal stabbing happened.

TROY, Texas — A 46-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a New Mexico man who was fatally stabbed at a home in Troy, according to the Troy Police Department.

46-year-old Manuel Paul Romero, of Carlsbad, New Mexico and formerly of Temple, was charged with the murder of Anthony Scott Csombock, 58, by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

Police said Romero and Csombok were out of state visitors at the home and were related. Csombok was from Carlsbad, New Mexico, according to police.

Officials first responded to a report of a stabbing the night of June 11, around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Coby Drive, police said. Upon arriving, officials found Csombok with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

Officials said emergency medical personal attempted lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful. Csombok was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace.

Romero was taken into custody and remains in the Bell County Jail at this time, police said.