Man charged with murder after June shooting in Waco

WACO, Texas — In the investigation of the murder of Tyrese Carroll, who was shot and killed in a parking lot at 1107 N. Valley Mills Dr. on June 20, Elijah Marquise Thompson of Waco was arrested and charged with 1st-degree felony murder.

The Waco Police Department was dispatched to the Whataburger at North Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air in reference to an alarm call on June 20 at about 1:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that a shooting had taken place in the adjacent parking lot of the restaurant, according to the Waco PD.

During the investigation, officers learned that 19-year-old Tyrese Carroll suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and dropped off in the emergency room. He was later pronounced read, according to the Waco PD.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing and no other information is available at this time.