Man collapses, dies while fueling his motorcycle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A death investigation is underway after a man collapsed while fueling his bike on the southeast side of San Antonio.

An off-duty officer on the scene tried saving him, but the man died around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened at a gas station along Southeast Loop 410 and Southton Road.

The official cause of death has not been released. However, medics on the scene believe it could be heat related.

The family told police the victim man was working on his motorcycle for most of the day, in the direct heat, making repairs to the bike. When the man finished, his family says he drove it to the Circle K to fill up the bike.

A family member followed him to the gas station after the victim mention he wasn’t feeling well. An off-duty officer told SAPD that’s he saw the man collapse by the pump. The officer attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

Based off what the family described, medics do believe this is heat related, but they are waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner.

Across Texas, the current heat wave has claimed at least 13 lives. In San Antonio, Metro Health reports more than 400 heat related illnessed this summer. So far, none have resulted in death.

This is still very much a concern given the heat wave we are still in.

