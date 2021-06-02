23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting, Killeen police say

Police say the man was shot as he opened the front door of a residence.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after they responded to a call about a man who was shot the night of Feb. 5.

Police said they responded to the 911 call just before 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive. Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD reported. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical, yet stable condition, they said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was in a residence when someone banged on the front door, KPD said. As the man when to open the door, gunshots were fired, striking him, they added. Witnesses then called 911. Police said no other injuries were reported.