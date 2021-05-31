Man critically injured after being shot Monday afternoon, Killeen police say

Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Dickens Drive.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition the afternoon of May 31.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive after receiving reports of shots fired shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police said they arrived and found a man on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officials added that there is no imminent danger in the area.