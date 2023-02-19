Man dead after dirt bike crash in Killeen

Killeen police reported the man was on the road illegally with no lights on.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 28-year-old man is dead in Killeen after a dirt bike crash late Feb. 18.

The Killeen Police Department identified Lamar Lavance Lilly as the driver who was killed along Westcliff Rd.

According to a statement by the KPD, Lilly was traveling eastbound on Westcliff Rd. at a "high rate of speed", when a Mercedes traveling westbound began to turn southbound onto Moonlight Drive.

Police said Lilly collided with the side of the Mercedes and was ejected from the bike. The driver of the Mercedes reportedly stayed on scene.

When officers arrived on scene around 6:46 p.m., police said they found Lilly unconscious in the roadway and immediately began performing CPR.

According to the report, Lilly was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he died of his injuries at 8:59 p.m.

The Killeen Police Department reported that Lilly was on the road illegally at the time of the crash with no lights on. He was also reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time.

Killeen PD also stated that the dirt bike was reportedly stolen out of Nolanville.

The crash is currently being investigated by the KPD Traffic Unit. No other information has been released at this time.