Belton: Man dies after being hit by car while crossing the street

The identity of the man has not been released yet.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton announced that a man died after he was hit by a car while crossing North Main Street early Friday morning.

According to the city, at about 6:13 a.m., the man was attempting to cross North Main Street near the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive when he was struck.

The city says life-saving measures were taken by first responders as he was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, but he later died.

The Belton Police Department had temporarily shut down North Main street from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue, it has since reopened.

According to the city, the man's identity will be released after next-of-kin are notified.