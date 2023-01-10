Man dies after being hit by train in Marlin, police say

According to Marlin police, the man died while being transported to the hospital.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Police Department says a man was killed after being hit by a train at the railroad tracks on Live Oak Street on Monday, Jan. 9 at about 5:23 p.m.

According to authorities, the man was discovered on the ground beside the train by the Marlin Fire Department upon arrival.

Police say medical treatment was administered and after five minutes the man was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to Falls County hospital, so he could then be airlifted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.

According to police, it was during this transportation at about 6:55 p.m. when the man died.

The man's identity has not been revealed yet.

