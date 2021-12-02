Man dies after car crash near Marlin Thursday

Man man died Thursday after a crash took place on SH-7 near CR-181, east of Marlin

MARLIN, Texas — Man man died Thursday after a crash took place on SH-7 near CR-181, east of Marlin. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at about 2:15 p.m.

A Cadillac CTS that was traveling westbound slid onto the eastbound lane and crashed into a Western Star truck tractor semi-trailer that was traveling eastbound. This caused the truck tractor semi-trailer to enter the westbound lane and crash into a Dodge 3500, according to the Texas DPS.

The driver of the Dodge, Donald Beaman, 63, of Thorton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both occupants of the Cadillac were taken to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition, according to the Texas DPS.

No other injuries were reported. Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is still active, according to the Texas DPS.

