34-year-old man dies after falling into 30-foot manhole in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 34-year-old man died after falling into a 30-foot manhole in Pickaway County on Monday.

The Harrison Township Fire Department says the man was working in a manhole on at 3329 Thoroughbred Drive around 12:30 p.m.

When fire and EMS crews arrived, they learned the man, identified as Terry L. Miller Jr., was working on a sewer line in the area.

When Miller was getting out of the manhole and got to the top, he fell back in. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the man in the manhole in heavy flowing water.

Fire crews worked for nearly 30 minutes to get him out of the hole and he was pulled out at 2:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.