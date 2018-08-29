A man died at the hospital Wednesday after getting run over by a shredder behind a tractor, according to Waco Police.

Waco Fire and Rescue was called to the 2300 block of Corporation Parkway just after 4 p.m., according to Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum. Waco Fire tweeted from the scene that a person was pinned under a tractor with serious injuries.

Bynum said the man got off the tractor to work on it and somehow ended up trapped under the shredder. He didn't have details on how it happened.

Firefighters were able to free him from under the shredder but he died at Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest, Bynum said.

WFD - Traumatic Injury: person pinned under tractor now freed. Serious injuries reported in 2300 Block of Corporation Parkway. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 29, 2018

