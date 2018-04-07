A man is dead after his pickup crashed into a semi-trailer early Wednesday morning on northbound I-35 just north of the roadside park in Southern Bell County.

Officials said the crash occurred around 3:10 a.m.

According to Texas DPS, a 2012 Kenworth truck-tractor semi-trailer was parked on the east shoulder of the roadway. A 2015 Dodge pickup, driven 32-year-old James Arrick Jr., of Calvert, was traveling northbound when it drifted off the roadway and struck the rear of the TTST.

Arrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was uninjured.

No charges have been filed.

