Man dies after pickup truck crashes into trailer along I-35, officials say

EMS personnel treated the driver of the pickup truck at the scene on Wednesday, but he later died due to his injuries, officials reported.

SALADO, Texas — The driver of a pickup truck died following an accident where the pickup crashed into the back of a tractor trailer along I-35, according to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department, along with the Salado Police Department, Texas DPS and medical personnel responded to southbound I-35 at mile marker 283 on a report of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment, the department said.

Crews arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 and found a Ford F-150 under the rear of a trailer in the outside emergency lane with the driver pinned inside, the department said. The outside and middle lanes of southbound I-35 were closed for the safety of personnel on scene.

EMS units then began to care for the patient while the fire department worked to extract the driver from the pickup, officials said. After removing the driver, EMS continued to treat the patient on scene. However, the driver died as a result of his injures, the fire department said. The victim has not been identified at this time.