Man dies after single-vehicle accident in Temple

Temple Police found the man in critical condition.

Temple Police say the only person involved in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning has died.

44-year-old Carl Roberts Jr. was found after officers say he lost control of his vehicle on Old Waco Rd and hit a tree just after midnight.

When police found him, Roberts was already in critical condition.  He was taken to a nearby hospital where later died.

Old Waco Rd. was closed briefly overnight while the accident was being investigated.

