Man dies after single-vehicle accident in Temple

Temple Police found the man in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is of a separate story.

Temple Police say the only person involved in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning has died.

44-year-old Carl Roberts Jr. was found after officers say he lost control of his vehicle on Old Waco Rd and hit a tree just after midnight.

When police found him, Roberts was already in critical condition. He was taken to a nearby hospital where later died.