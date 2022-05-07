Man dies after single-vehicle accident in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is of a separate story.
Temple Police say the only person involved in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning has died.
44-year-old Carl Roberts Jr. was found after officers say he lost control of his vehicle on Old Waco Rd and hit a tree just after midnight.
When police found him, Roberts was already in critical condition. He was taken to a nearby hospital where later died.
Old Waco Rd. was closed briefly overnight while the accident was being investigated.