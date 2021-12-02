Man dies after Waco shooting, teenager arrested on murder charge

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso

WACO, Texas — Waco police officers were dispatched to N.16th St. and Providence Dr. about a shooting that had just occurred Thursday at 4:58 p.m. When they arrived, the first officer located a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The officer immediately called for medical personnel, according to the Waco Police Department.

The man was then taken to the hospital but later died as a result of his wounds.



While other officers responded to the scene, they learned the description of the suspect and were able to arrest him based on that description, according to the Waco PD.

After the suspect was taken into custody, he was interviewed by investigators and then taken to the McLennan County Jail where he is being charged with Murder. He has been identified as 17-year-old Judarius Degrate, according to the Waco PD.



During interviews with Degrate, investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance that started inside a home in the 1600 block of N. 16th. St. It is believed to be an isolated incident, according to the Waco PD.

Although an arrest has been made, investigators will continue working to learn all angles of this case, according to the Waco PD.