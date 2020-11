WACO, Texas — Waco police officers found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound in 1900 Blk. JJ Flewellen on Wednesday after the police department received a call at about 6:54 p.m. The victim died at the scene, according to Sgt.Peter Mottley.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification. As of this time, the investigation is in its early stages, according to Sgt.Peter Mottley.