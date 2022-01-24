Man dies from injuries received from auto-pedestrian accident

Michael Bishop, 50, was found in the grass around the area of Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive with major injuries from the accident.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man died Monday morning after succumbing to his injuries he received during an auto-pedestrian accident Jan. 13, according to Killeen Police.

Michael Bishop, 50, was found in the grass around the area of Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive with major injuries from the accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Bishop was crossing on East Rancier Avenue from the southside of the roadway to the northside, when he failed to yield to the right of way of white GMC Terrain, said police.

Police continue, the truck was traveling west on East Rancier Avenue in the outside lane and struck Bishop.

Investigators with the Killeen Police Traffic Unit are still investigating this accident.