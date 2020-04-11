Man dies while in custody of Waco Police Department

The man was identified as 55-year-old Leroy Jackson Jr. of Waco. He was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday and later had a medical episode.

WACO, Texas — Officers from the Waco Police Department held a traffic stop in the 100 blk of Webster Ave. Tuesday around 3 p.m. After police approached the vehicle, one of the officers saw what they believed to be illegal narcotics in plain view inside of the vehicle. The officer then asked the driver to exit the vehicle. He was then handcuffed without incident, according to the Waco PD.

During this time, the man who was arrested had a medical episode. Officers immediately began to provide medical attention and called for AMR Ambulance Service and Waco Fire to the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Waco PD.

During the investigation, it was found that the man swallowed a large plastic bag that contained what is believed to be an illegal substance. This bag was recovered by medical personnel at the hospital, according to the Waco PD.

The in-custody death will be investigated by the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers. The officers involved are on administrative leave which is standard departmental procedures, according to the Waco PD.