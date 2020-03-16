MOODY, Texas —
A man drowned at Iron Bridge Park in Moody on Friday at 1:45 a.m., according to Bell County Assistant Chief Deputy Major T.J. Cruz.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Moffat VFD and Temple EMS were the responding agencies
B.W. Burnett Jr., 69, died at 2:24 a.m. Burnett lived in Tennessee and was visiting family in Dallas. Burnett was prior military and visiting a friend in Killeen.
An autopsy was ordered by J.P. Coleman.
Also on KCENTV.com:
Copperas Cove ISD to provide breakfast and lunch to children under 18
Magnolia to close all properties in response to coronavirus pandemic