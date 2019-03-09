KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Killeen that happened Tuesday morning.

Police arrived to 8th street at 9:15 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

