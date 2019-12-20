WACO, Texas — A man walking on train tracks near 18th St. and Webster Ave. was hit by a train going east Friday around noon.

Waco police said the train conductor saw him but was unable to stop in time.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police called significant injuries.

Police said an investigator from Union Pacific was called to the scene to investigate. The train was expected to be parked for several hours.

