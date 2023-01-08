Man in hospital after being hit by train on east side of town

Police say they aren't sure why the man was near or on the tracks, but say Union Pacific has taken lead in the investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is lucky to be alive after being hit by a train east of downtown.

Officers found the man just before 11:00 p.m. Monday near the tracks on Westfall Avenue and S New Braunfels Avenue.

He was taken to BAMC with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

