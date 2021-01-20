Man in jail after breaking into ex-girlfriend's apartment, fleeing from police

Dane Anderson was arrested Tuesday night after police received a call that he allegedly assaulted a woman at Abby Glenn Apartments in Waco.

WACO, Texas — A man is in jail on several charges after police responded to a disturbance call at Abby Glenn Apartments in Waco Tuesday night.

The suspect, identified as Dane Anderson, is now in the McLennan County Jail and has been charged with: Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, criminal trespass of a habitation and fleeing a police officer.

Waco police officers first learned that Anderson had illegally entered his ex-girlfriend's apartment and allegedly began assaulting her Tuesday night, according to Waco police. Two friends of the victim intervened and stopped the assault.

The victim reportedly called police as the assault was happening. Upon police arrival, they found that Anderson had fled the scene. The first responding officer let the other officers know. They were then able to locate Anderson in his vehicle as he fled.

One of the responding officers tired to conduct a traffic stop, but Anderson didn't stop and avoided officers. He later stopped and was arrested.

Anderson was then taken to the county jail on the three different charges.