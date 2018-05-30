A Bell County grand jury indicted a man for a November accident which killed a DPS troopers.

Scott Douglas Taylor was indicted May 23 on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for his involvement in an accident Nov. 4, 2017, which killed Trooper Thomas Nipper.

Nipper was conducting a traffic stop along southbound I-35 in Temple at the time of the accident.

Taylor was arrested by DPS troopers in Burnet County on May 25 and transported to Bell County where his bond was set at $100,000.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Taylor made bond and was released from custody.

Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony in Texas, in which sentencing can range from 6 months to 2 years.

For information on the accident, click here.

© 2018 KCEN