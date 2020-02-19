WACO, Texas — Taylor McKibben, the man accused of shooting and killing a student on the Texas State Technical College campus in November, was indicted Wednesday

Texas Department of Public Safety officers were called to the campus on Nov. 3 around 2:33 a.m. after a report of a disturbance at 308 Webb Ave.

According to an arrest affidavit, McKibben, 20, called TSTC police about a “disturbance” He reported that he was attacked in his room by a woman with a hammer when he shot her.

Rangers found Samantha Dragoo, 30, dead with a gunshot wound in her upper body. She was a graduate of Temple High School, according to Lynda Lopez, Executive Director of Communications.

TSTC police called Texas Rangers to help with the investigation. Ranger Jim Hatfield Jr. said he searched McKibben’s home with consent and also saw Dragoo lying on the floor with a gunshot wound and an orange hammer at her feet, according to the affidavit. He said there was a shotgun leaning against a table in the bedroom next to a doorway.

Hatfield said there was spilled gunpowder on the floor next to Dragoo’s feet but the room did not look as if there was a struggle as described in the 911 call, the affidavit said.

McKibben told Hatfield in an interview that he and Dragoo were in a romantic relationship and they had been arguing for about two weeks. McKibben reported that Dragoo got to his house around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and they argued for more than two hours, according to arrest records.

McKibben said that during the argument, Dragoo grabbed a hammer from the kitchen table and came after him. McKibben said he got the hammer away from Dragoo, dropped it on the floor and pushed her away as he stood near the bedroom door, the affidavit said.

McKibben grabbed a shotgun from behind the door, pointed it at Dragoo, put one in the chamber and shot her to death, according to the affidavit. McKibben then put the gun down, called 911 and waited for police. McKibben was charged with murder in Dragoo's death.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail and released on Nov. 4 on a $75,000 bond but was indicted for murder Wednesday.

