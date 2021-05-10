Gregory Ellis, 21, was indicted by the grand jury on May 10 in connection to the February incident at Crew Hookah Lounge in Killeen.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Bell County grand jury indicted a man for tampering or fabricating evidence in connection to a February shooting death at the Crew Hookah Lounge in Killeen.

Gregory Ellis, 21, was indicted by the grand jury on May 10 in connection to incident, according to a release from the Killeen Police Department. The department added that no action was taken on the shooting investigation at it was deemed non-criminal.

The incident happened in the early hours of Feb. 21. Killeen police were called to the lounge at 4400 Watercrest Road in reference to a call about a shooting victim.

Upon arriving, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot would and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim, identified as Anthony Newton, was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.