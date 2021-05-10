BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Bell County grand jury indicted a man for tampering or fabricating evidence in connection to a February shooting death at the Crew Hookah Lounge in Killeen.
Gregory Ellis, 21, was indicted by the grand jury on May 10 in connection to incident, according to a release from the Killeen Police Department. The department added that no action was taken on the shooting investigation at it was deemed non-criminal.
The incident happened in the early hours of Feb. 21. Killeen police were called to the lounge at 4400 Watercrest Road in reference to a call about a shooting victim.
Upon arriving, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot would and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim, identified as Anthony Newton, was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.
Newton died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:03 a.m.