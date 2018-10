KILLEN, Texas — A man was found with a gunshot wound Monday in Killeen, police said.

Killeen police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Andover Street for reports of a shooting, where officers found an injured man.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital. He was listed in serious condition.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

It was not immediately known if the gunman was arrested.

