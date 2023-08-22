Young man struck, killed by train in San Antonio

The deadly collision happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south side.

SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man was killed on impact after he was hit by a train on the south side, San Antonio authorities say.

The collision happened at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the man wasn't hit at a railroad crossing. He was fatally struck in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and East Mitchell. No crew members on the train were injured.

