Man leads Central Texas authorities on chase through two counties, escapes on foot

During the chase, the suspect caused a power outage in Teague after crashing into power lines but still managed to get away after crashing again in Mexia.

MEXIA, Texas — A man Freestone County deputies tried to pull over for a minor traffic violation early Friday morning ended up leading them on a chase that went through two counties before ending in Mexia where the suspect got away on foot.

Teague police said they got involved when Gregory began driving through various streets in the city. Police tried to use stop sticks but they said Gregory avoided them by crossing into oncoming traffic.

As the chase continued, police said Gregory crashed into power lines at 8th Avenue City Park in Teague causing a power outage in the area. Despite that crash, police said Gregory continued into Mexia

Mexia police said the vehicle chase ended when Jaden Gregory, 21, crashed his blue Ford truck in the 1000 block of East Glendale St. He managed to jump out and run into nearby woods where police lost track of him.