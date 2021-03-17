Fixing Holland | Man on a mission to dig the city out after Winter Storm Uri

Kelly Carter has been dubbed the "Orange Tractor Hero" for working every day to fix his new city

HOLLAND, Texas — It has been over a month since Winter Storm Uri decimated much of Central Texas, including the small town of Holland, which seemed to take the brunt of the storm's damage.

"Well, we had a tree fall on the shed in the backyard and it damaged the shed pretty badly and the toilet tank broke," said Alice Wooley, who is still digging out from the storm.

Wooley said she is still without water inside her home after the pipes burst underneath her house over a month ago.

"We actually drained all of our water before we shut the water off on the eleventh when the storm hit but it didn't do any good," Wooley said. "Instead, every pipe under the house busted it seems like."

Holland Police Chief Shawn Newsom said he checked with the city. They told him that everyone has access to water and that the lack of it for some is due to issues within individual homes.

"Water on the city side has been restored to all of the homes, " Chief Newsom said. "There is no one that doesn't have access to water."

The biggest concern, at least over the next 24 hours, is the pending severe weather overnight into Wednesday, Newsom said. He said flash flooding could be a concern depending on how much rain the city gets.

"Our normal drainage is going to be impeded by all of the limbs and things that have been put in the ditches by nature or people cleaning off their properties. It's going to impede the flow of water," Newsom said.

Across town, Kelly Carter is working around the clock to clean up Holland in his orange tractor. He said because the men and women who live here deserve it.

"We need to get this thing back as soon as possible because I think the community needs that," Carter said. "We've knocked out about 30 yards and we've got about 40 more yards to go."

Carter said he's followed the lead of neighbors around him and has been inspired by their generosity and willingness to lend a hand in dire times.

"'Orange Tractor Hero,' I guess that's better than calling me by my girly name Kelly Lynn," Carter said with a laugh when he was told what some in the community are calling him. "I'm not a hero and I am surrounded by good neighbors."

Chief Newsom said he's proud of the citizens of Holland and the perseverance they've shown through all of this.

"I'm very proud of the citizens here," he said. "It's been a great showing of support throughout our community."

Carter said he grew up in a town just like Holland as a child. He promises those who live here that he will work to put it back together.

"There ain't a safe place for any of these limbs you see laying around here and I am not going to stop until every limb pile in this community is gone and Holland is back to normal," he said.