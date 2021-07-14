"There's far too much road rage that's occurring," says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

HOUSTON — Road rage continues to plague Houston, and now, city officials have had enough.

Houston City Council's Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee is meeting Thursday in direct response to road rage trends before they get worse.

This past weekend, a driver was caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver on the 610 North Loop heading eastbound near I-45.

"Look at this fool," said the woman recording the video. "He has a gun!"

"And there was no sort of exchange between you and this guy?" asked KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

"There was no gestures. There was no talking," the woman said. "There was no honking, nothing."

The person holding the cell phone wants to keep her identity hidden but her voice heard.

"This man right here trying to kill me," the woman yelled in the video.

The woman sent the cell phone video to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police were able to identify the person in the video as Jerry Callejo, and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"There's far too much road rage that's occurring," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Another recent alleged road rager with a gun

Houston police on Wednesday released a photo of a suspect they say pointed a gun during another road rage incident, which happened on the Katy Freeway.

On top of that, HPD is still searching for the person involved in the road rage shooting that killed 17-year-old David Castro.

"A person who behaved the way he did is a threat to Houston, is a threat to all of Texas," said Paul Castro, David's dad.

If you have any information about either of those cases please call police.

The meeting with the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee is at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Editor's note: an earlier version of this story indicated this past weekend's gun incident occurred on the Katy Freeway. We've updated this to indicate that it happened on 610.