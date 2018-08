WACO — Waco Police said a man was shot late Monday night after getting into a fight with another man in the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Dr.

Police said Jason Hillard, 38, was shot in the right hip. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Hillcrest and was expected to recover.

Police said Hillard knew the suspect but they did not release his name.

© 2018 KCEN