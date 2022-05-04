Man reportedly shot by a Killeen Police officer died Tuesday

The shooting incident happened on April 5 at Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen man reportedly shot by a Killeen Police officer died due to his injuries on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

The Killeen Police Department said that officers were sent to Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street around 4:49 p.m. in reference to a disturbance on April 5.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the person causing the disturbance in the parking lot and when they made contact with the person, a altercation ensued, said police.

According to Killeen PD, after unsuccessfully trying to subdue the person with a taser, Officer Devin Hill pull out his gun and shot the individual.

Hill has returned to duty since the incident.

Washko confirmed to 6 News that the investigation is still active and open.