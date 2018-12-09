WOODWAY — A man was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas to be treated for burns he suffered in an early morning house fire Wednesday, according to the Woodway Fire Department.

Oncor workers in the area called Woodway dispatch around 3 a.m. when they smelled smoke according to Woodway Chief of Police and Fire Bret Crook.

By the time firefighters arrived, Crook said the fire had spread throughout the house in the 8900 block of Raven Dr. Crook said the fire started in the back left side of the house.

Officer Terry Mason went in the house and found an unconscious man, according to Crook. The victim was taken to Parkland with serious burns and smoke inhalation. Crook said Mason was taken to Providence Hospital with minor injuries.

Crook said the fire was likely started by an electrical issue.

© 2018 KCEN