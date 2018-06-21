The man accused of killing a Harker Heights woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her death. Matthew Stoddard, 23, surrendered to police in March of last year.

Angelica Nicole Santiago, 18, was found at the couple's apartment on Hopi Trial on July 10, 2016. Despite early claims that Santiago committed suicide, police and the Bell County District Attorney found probable cause that Stoddard shot Santiago dead. Once arrested, his bond was set at one million dollars.

In an interview with Channel 6, Santiago’s best friend Britnee Strickland said Stoddard and Santiago had a troubled relationship for years and said there was no doubt in her mind that he was behind her friend’s death.

After his arrest on a murder charge, Stoddard bonded out but was arrested again in January of 2018 for sexual assault of a child.

© 2018 KCEN