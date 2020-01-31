BELL COUNTY, Texas —

*The attached video is from a previous update to the story in 2018.

Dana Francis Walcott was found guilty of capital murder Friday by a Bell County jury, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.

This comes after Michael Vanlandingham was killed in September 2018. Vanlandingham's body was found in a pile of trash after he was shot in the head twice and his body was set on fire.

Owen Free III and Dana Francis Walcott were arrested later that month on murder charges related to Vanlandingham's death, the Bell County Sheriff's office said.

The death penalty was not pursued in this case but Walcott was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Free also entered a plea of guilty to murder Friday and was sentenced to 50 years in prison and waived his rights to appeal.

The agreement gives closure to the victim’s family. They got to see the individuals responsible held accountable for the death of their son, according to Garza.

